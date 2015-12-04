EXCLUSIVE: 'Last Man on Earth' Gets Into the Holiday Spirit -- and There's Even a Hulk Joke!

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit!

With Christmas just a few weeks away, The Last Man on Earth’s all-new episode, “Secret Santa,” focuses on Carol’s (Kristen Schaal) enthusiasm over the winter holiday.

In ETonline’s exclusive sneak peek, she takes it upon herself to decorate the house with enough decorations to fill multiple homes. Watch and see for yourself.

“What you’re looking at is the decoration version of Bruce Banner, but someone just made him very angry and over the next few days, he’s about to become The Christmas Hulk!” Carol attempts to sell the rest of the group.

The rest of the gang, which includes Melissa (January Jones) and Gail (Mary Steenburgen), are nonplussed.

“I think it’s like Santa ate the Rockefeller Christmas tree and then took a big dump on the walls,” Gail deadpans.

It turns out, Carol had some help turning the house into a winter wonderland: Tandy (Will Forte), who randomly appears from the Christmas tree dressed in garland and ornaments and singing an impromptu Christmas tune.

Merry Christmas, indeed.



The Last Man on Earth airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.