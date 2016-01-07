Beyonce Crashed Channing Tatum's Epic 'Lip Sync Battle' and Everyone (Including Jenna) Freaked Out

Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, went head-to-head to kick off the season two premiere of Lip Sync Battle, and the competitive couple left it all onstage -- including one huge cameo.

While the episode kicked off with impressive performances, including Channing’s all-out rendition of “Let It Go” and Jenna’s stripped-down Magic Mike performance of Ginuwine’s “Pony,” it was Channing’s final number that truly stopped the show.



The Hateful Eight star went all-out for his lip sync rendition of Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls),” donning the diva’s strapless black bra and gold choker to perform the dance moves. But the crowd, Jenna, and hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen went wild when Queen Bey herself crashed the stage to close out the number!

“I cannot believe that just happened!” Jenna exclaimed after the dance. “I’m freaking out.”

“She is not OK right now,” Channing said with a laugh, as his wife collapsed with excitement.

In the end, LL Cool J couldn’t crown a victor (don’t we all win when Beyonce is involved?), and dubbed the couple the first-ever Lip Sync Battle co-champions.

"Got to give it up to my go-hard husband," Jenna tweeted after the episode aired. "That was epic. (Buuuuut seriously- I'm sleeping with the belt tonight)."

Got to give it up to my go-hard husband. That was epic. (Buuuuut seriously- I'm sleeping with the belt tonight) — Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) January 8, 2016

Earlier in the episode, Channing -- who was supported onstage by his Hateful Eight director Quentin Tarantino and Magic Mike co-star Adam Rodriguez -- tried on costume options for the Beyonce number, and joked about sporting the strapless bra.

“I’m not sure if this is a first for me,” he said with a laugh. “I can’t remember.”

Beyonce’s memorable cameo was certainly a first for Tatum, who got his start dancing in a Ricky Martin video, but has never shared the stage with the likes of Queen Bey. 2016 is starting off with a bang for the 34-year-old pop star – ET broke the news on Thursday that she’ll be joining Coldplay during the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show.

