EXCLUSIVE! 'Arrow' Winter Premiere Sneak Peek: Thea Begins to Doubt Everything (and Laurel Isn't Helping)

Felicity isn’t the only Arrow fave fans should be worried about.

The CW series returns with a vengeance and on tonight’s winter premiere, titled “Blood Debts,” the action picks up moments after the devastating shooting that left Felicity’s fate in limbo. While her status remains uncertain, Thea is having major doubts of her own about, well, everything -- thanks in part to the return of Anarky (aka Lonnie Machin).

“Lately I can’t seem to win for losing,” Thea (Willa Holland) confides to Laurel (Katie Cassidy) as they walk down the Starling General hallway toward Felicity’s hospital room in ETonline’s exclusive sneak peek.

After an encounter with Damien Darhk following the team’s rescue of Diggle’s brother Andy, Thea’s bloodlust subsided. But, with Anarky back in Star City, the threat of a relapse begins to play with her mind.

“I really just thought I was starting to get on the other side of this,” Thea says, worried that things will take a turn for the worse.

“Hey, sounds like you already are,” Laurel tries to reason.

“Except now Machin’s out there and he has a bloodlust of my own, and it’s completely my fault,” Thea says in response, unsure of what’s coming. Press play on the video above to see what happens next!



Arrow returns Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.