EXCLUSIVE: Lena Dunham and Andrew Rannells Revisit Their College Youth in 'Girls' Deleted Scene

Going back to college comes with some rude awakenings -- at least

for Hannah (Lena Dunham) and Elijah (Andrew Rannells).

In an exclusive deleted scene from Girls season four, episode two, the pair of friends find out they’re

not as young as they once were when they attend a University of Iowa house

party. There they encounter mean girls (“What are those old people doing here?”),

Elijah channels his inner straight man (“I used to be straight, remember?”),

and the two struggle with the keg. But as the two prove time and time again, they can make the most

out of any situation. Or in Elijah’s case, he just “took some pills.”

The deleted scene comes from the Blu-ray/DVD release of

Girls season four on Feb. 16. Meanwhile, the new season of the HBO comedy,

starring Dunham, Rannells, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and

Adam Driver, returns on Feb. 21.

