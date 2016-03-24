EXCLUSIVE 'Once Upon Time' Sneak Peek: Killian and Liam's Brotherly Reunion Is Making Everyone 'Blush'!

What happens when you introduce your savior girlfriend to your dearly departed big brother while you are all trapped in the underworld? Well, we've got your answer!

To celebrate this week's pirate-tastic episode of Once Upon a Time, "The Brothers Jones," ETonline has your exclusive sneak peek of Killian's highly anticipated underworld reunion while his leading lady, Emma, is right by his side.

Plus, we caught up with Once's magical co-creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis to get the inside scoop on what Liam's return could mean for our beloved fairytale couple.



"We'll find out this weekend if Hook's brother is a fan of Captain Swan," Kitsis teased with a coy smile.

Horowitz echoed his co-showrunner's thoughts saying, "Just because he's dead doesn’t mean a big brother can't have opinions on his kid brother's love life."

Big brother concerns aside, star Colin O'Donoghue has already promised us that this next episode is going to be "a big old pirate party!"



"You get to see that Liam is back and you get to see Captain Silver," O'Donoghue dished to ET at the Once 100th episode celebration. "You get to see the true love that Hook has -- or that Killian has -- for his brother, and why it made such a difference for him when his brother died, and how he deals with his loss."



Once Upon a Time airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.



