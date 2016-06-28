President Obama Tries to Name Everyone Who's Died on 'Game of Thrones' to Get Young People to Vote

President Obama is a pretty big Game of Thrones fan.

Even so, the leader of the free world clearly took on too tall of a task when he attempted to name all the characters who have died on HBO's punishingly deadly series as part of a Buzzfeed video aimed at getting young people out to vote.

While the idea is that voting is a whole lot easier than other things, such as playing Operation, or naming fallen Thrones characters, we're not sure it's saying much, as the President appears to get stumped after listing just a few of the fallen, which you can see below (Spoilers beyond this point, obviously).

Not bad, Mr. President! Also, it's comforting to see he was just as upset about Hodor as the rest of us were.

Meanwhile, even if Obama had been able to list more of the names, he'd still be quite short of the total after the wildfire-laden season 6 finale that claimed the lives of several key characters, including Queen Margaery (Natalie Dormer), and the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce).

