EXCLUSIVE: Andy Samberg and Zooey Deschanel Preview the 'New Girl' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Crossover Chaos!

It's time for the New Girl crew and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine gang to finally meet!

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the two Fox comedies are staging their first-ever crossover – and only ET has your sneak peek of the epic two-part adventure with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoop from stars Andy Samberg and Zooey Deschanel.

So how did this small-screen switcheroo become a reality? "So the PR department at Fox got together and they said, 'Hey! These shows aren't new anymore. How are we going to shake up this whole action?'" Samberg jokes in the featurette below. "And they were like, 'What if we took this show and this show and we just smushed 'em together?' And then they were like, 'Pop the champagne, gang, because we did it again!'"



On a less silly note, Deschanel shares the premise for how the New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine characters cross paths. "The whole New Girl gang is in Brooklyn. Schmidt is getting an award from his high school," the 36-year-old actress shares.

"Meanwhile, on a different track," Samberg explains, "Jake is chasing a perp because he's a cop." Jake then stops Jess while she's driving through the streets of New York and demands to commandeer Schmidt's mom's car from her.

Samberg continues, "And I look in the window and I go, 'Who's that girl?'"

To which Deschanel cheekily adds, "It's Jess!"

Don’t miss Fox's comedy crossover beginning Tuesday on New Girl at 8 p.m. ET/PT and continuing on Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.