EXCLUSIVE: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Answer 'Outlander' Fan Questions About Season 3's Best Moments and

Get ready for a holiday miracle, Outlander fans!

If you're like us, then you have been suffering from severe Fraser family withdrawals over the past 167 days in this dreaded Droughtlander. (Not that we've been desperately counting the days or anything…)

To help parch the fandom's thirst until season three, Entertainment Tonight teamed up with Starz and traveled over to the Outlander set in Scotland to sit down with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for another series of exclusive interviews and games!



MORE: 'Outlander' Boss Spills on Claire's Season 3 'Homecoming' and How Many Episodes We'll Get!



First up, we're gifting you with a special Q&A video featuring Heughan and Balfe's adorably hilarious answers to questions straight from the fans.

When asked what they're most looking forward to in 2017, the on-screen couple was quick to mention the exotic filming locations of season three.

"I'm really looking forward to filming in South Africa," Balfe gushed while sitting inside the Lallybroch living room set. "I'm really looking forward to that part of the story and also being in a new place. It's going to be fun."



EXCLUSIVE: The Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Jamie and Claire's Last Goodbye and Lovemaking



"And for people to see [the new season,]" Heughan added. "I'm really proud of this season so far. I think it's been very strong and different and the stories are great, so I'm excited for the fans to see it."

From their favorite alcohol-filled holiday traditions to celebrity crush revelations, and the best part about filming season three, press play on our video above to watch your favorite Outlander stars spill all!

Season three of Outlander will premiere in 2017 on Starz.

Can't get enough Outlander? Press play on our video below to watch exclusive season two bloopers and then head to Twitter and chat with @LeanneAguilera about your favorite Fraser family moments!