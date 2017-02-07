Nick Viall Is Advised by Kelly Ripa to 'Find Love Outside of TV': 'You Need to Run Away!'

After walking out on The Bachelorduring Monday's explosive episode, Nick Viall received some tough love from Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, when he showed up on Live! With Kelly on Tuesday.

"I was reading some of this stuff, the facts about the selection of girls you had to choose from. So, one girl is 25 years old and still has a nanny. You need to run away, you need to run, OK?" Ripa told Viall. "Another girl showed up in a shark/dolphin costume, I don't know how that is possible, but again, you have to run. One girl slapped you, one girl wanted to choke you."



EXCLUSIVE: Bachelor Nick Viall Reveals His Three Frontrunners



The daytime talk show host continued, "One girl threw up, yet you still made out with her."

Viall responded, "I was trying to make her feel better."

"You have to try to find love outside of TV," Ripa insisted. "We used to meet like at the club or at work."



WATCH: The Bachelor Villain Corinne Olympios Plays ‘Who’d You Rather?'



"What if this all works out?" Viall countered. "That's a big ‘If,' dude," Consuelos warned.

"Will anybody be able to get you back onto the field?" Ripa asked, referring to Viall up and leaving the show on this week's episode. "By the sound of it, I'm not so confident either anymore," Viall explained "I guess we'll see. I will try and pick my head back up and do better."

That all being said, Ripa shared in a clip on Live!'s Instagram that her 13-year-old son, Joaquin Consuelos, is interested in being The Bachelor after watching an episode of the show.

Viall, 36, also made an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, and was joined by former Bachelor contestants Andrew Firestone, Jason Mesnick and Ben Higgins. The men agreed to play a game of "Yes Bae, or No Way Rose," which led to some pretty candid confessions.



WATCH: Lauren Bushnell Says Her Relationship With Ben Higgins 'Ain't Perfect' Amid Breakup Rumors



"Have you ever sang to a date?" GMA's Lara Spencer inquired. All four men declared, "Yes bae!"

"Have you ever injured yourself while trying to impress a girl?" morning show co-anchor Michael Strahan asked. "My pride?" Firestone quipped.

"Have you ever given a girl a fake number?" Spencer continued with the questioning. Viall paused before announcing, "No way rose!"

Here's a look at what led to Viall's intense, tear-filled exit on Monday's The Bachelor: