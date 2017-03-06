Paris Jackson Teases Guest Appearance on 'Star,' Wants to 'Show My Acting Capabilities'

Paris Jackson is coming to the small screen!

The daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson took fans behind the scenes of Star recently, teasing her upcoming role on Lee Daniels' Fox drama series.

WATCH: Prince Michael Jackson Reveals His Dad's Incredible Career Advice, Talks Living Up to His Name



"This role is really opposite to me," the actress added of her character, Rachel Wallace, a super-chic and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group. "And for it being my first real on-camera acting, I think it's a good way for me to show my acting capabilities."

"This role is really opposite to me," the actress added of her role on the show. "And for it being my first real on camera acting, I think it's a good way for me to show my acting capabilities."

WATCH: Paris Jackson Co-Designed The Tie-Dyed GRAMMYs Dress She Wore to Present



Watch the video below for Jackson's sneak peek of her episode.

You can catch Star on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

WATCH: Paris Jackson Rocks the GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Stunning Sparkly Dress



Meanwhile, it seems as though Jackson is really stretching her professional legs these days, recently signing to a modeling contract with IGM.

Watch the video below for more.