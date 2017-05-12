TV

2017 TV Cheat Sheet: The Complete List of Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed!

By Leanne Aguilera

Brace yourselves, TV fans -- it's time to discover the fate of your favorite shows!

Each May, the TV powers-that-be decide which series will continue on for another season, and which ones will be cast aside into the small screen abyss.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET has brought back our annual TV Cheat Sheet so you have a one-stop-shop master list all of the renewals and cancellations from ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC.

We’ll be updating this list regularly with all the latest network news, so keep checking back to see what happens to those TBD TV shows...

ABC

Renewed:
American Housewife – Season 2
Black-ish – Season 4
Fresh Off the Boat – Season 4
Designated Survivor – Season 2
The Goldbergs – Seasons 5 and 6
Grey's Anatomy – Season 14
How to Get Away With Murder – Season 4
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 5
The Middle – Season 9
Modern Family – Seasons 9 and 10
Once Upon a Time – Season 7
Scandal – Season 7 (Final Season)

Speechless – Season 2
Quantico  – Season 3

Canceled/Ended:
American Crime

The Catch

Conviction

Dr. Ken

Imaginary Mary

Last Man Standing

Notorious

The Real O'Neals

Secrets and Lies

Time After Time

Still Waiting to Hear:

Downward Dog – Series premieres May 17

When We Rise

CBS

Renewed:
The Amazing Race – Season 30
The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 11 and 12
Big Brother – Seasons 19 and 20
Blue Bloods – Season 8
Bull – Season 2
Code Black – Season 3
Criminal Minds – Season 13
Elementary – Season 6
The Good Fight – Season 2 (CBS All Access)
Hawaii Five-0 – Season 8
Kevin Can Wait – Season 2
Life in Pieces – Season 3
MacGyver – Season 2
Madam Secretary – Season 4
Man With a Plan – Season 2
Mom – Season 5
NCIS – Season 15
NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 9
NCIS: New Orleans – Season 4
Scorpion – Season 4
Superior Donuts – Season 2
Survivor – Seasons 35 and 36
Zoo – Season 3 premieres June 29

Canceled/Ended:
2 Broke Girls
American Gothic
Brain Dead
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Doubt
The Great Indoors
The Odd Couple

Pure Genius

Rush Hour
Training Day

Ransom

The CW

Renewed:
The 100 – Season 5
Arrow – Season 6
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 3
The Flash – Season 4
iZombie – Season 4
Jane the Virgin – Season 4
The Originals – Season 5
Riverdale – Season 2
Supergirl – Season 3
Supernatural – Season 13

Canceled/Ended:
Frequency

No Tomorrow

Reign

The Vampire Diaries

Fox

Renewed:
Bob's Burgers – Season 8
Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 5
Empire – Season 4
The Exorcist – Season 2
Family Guy – Season 16
Gotham – Season 4
Hell's Kitchen – Seasons 17 and 18
The Last Man on Earth – Season 4
Lucifer – Season 3
Lethal Weapon – Season 2
The Mick – Season 2
New Girl – Season 7 (Final Season)
The Simpsons – Season 30
Star – Season 2
The X-Files – Season 11

Canceled/Ended:
APB

Bones

Making History

Pitch

Rosewood
Scream Queens

Sleepy Hollow

Son of Zorn


Still Waiting to Hear
24: Legacy

MasterChef – Season 8 premieres May 31

Prison Break

Shots Fired

NBC

Renewed:
The Blacklist – Season 5
Blindspot – Season 3
The Carmichael Show – Season 3 premieres May 31
Chicago Fire – Season 6
Chicago Med – Season 3
Chicago P.D. – Season 5
The Good Place – Season 2
Great News – Season 2
Law & Order: SVU – Season 19
The Night Shift – Season 4 premieres June 22
Shades of Blue – Season 3
Superstore – Season 3
Taken – Season 2
This Is Us – Seasons 2 and 3
The Voice – Season 13
Timeless - Season 2

Canceled/Ended:
Aquarius

The Blacklist: Redemption

Emerald City

Grimm

Powerless

Still Waiting to Hear:

Celebrity Apprentice

Chicago Justice

Little Big Shots

Trial & Error

