2017 TV Cheat Sheet: The Complete List of Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed!

Brace yourselves, TV fans -- it's time to discover the fate of your favorite shows!

Each May, the TV powers-that-be decide which series will continue on for another season, and which ones will be cast aside into the small screen abyss.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET has brought back our annual TV Cheat Sheet so you have a one-stop-shop master list all of the renewals and cancellations from ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC.

We’ll be updating this list regularly with all the latest network news, so keep checking back to see what happens to those TBD TV shows...

ABC



Renewed:

American Housewife – Season 2

Black-ish – Season 4

Fresh Off the Boat – Season 4

Designated Survivor – Season 2

The Goldbergs – Seasons 5 and 6

Grey's Anatomy – Season 14

How to Get Away With Murder – Season 4

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 5

The Middle – Season 9

Modern Family – Seasons 9 and 10

Once Upon a Time – Season 7

Scandal – Season 7 (Final Season)



Speechless – Season 2

Quantico – Season 3

Canceled/Ended:

American Crime



The Catch



Conviction



Dr. Ken



Imaginary Mary



Last Man Standing



Notorious



The Real O'Neals



Secrets and Lies



Time After Time



Still Waiting to Hear:



Downward Dog – Series premieres May 17



When We Rise

CBS



Renewed:

The Amazing Race – Season 30

The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 11 and 12

Big Brother – Seasons 19 and 20

Blue Bloods – Season 8

Bull – Season 2

Code Black – Season 3

Criminal Minds – Season 13

Elementary – Season 6

The Good Fight – Season 2 (CBS All Access)

Hawaii Five-0 – Season 8

Kevin Can Wait – Season 2

Life in Pieces – Season 3

MacGyver – Season 2

Madam Secretary – Season 4

Man With a Plan – Season 2

Mom – Season 5

NCIS – Season 15

NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 9

NCIS: New Orleans – Season 4

Scorpion – Season 4

Superior Donuts – Season 2

Survivor – Seasons 35 and 36

Zoo – Season 3 premieres June 29

Canceled/Ended:

2 Broke Girls

American Gothic

Brain Dead

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders



Doubt

The Great Indoors

The Odd Couple



Pure Genius



Rush Hour

Training Day



Ransom



The CW



Renewed:

The 100 – Season 5

Arrow – Season 6

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 3

The Flash – Season 4

iZombie – Season 4

Jane the Virgin – Season 4

The Originals – Season 5

Riverdale – Season 2

Supergirl – Season 3

Supernatural – Season 13

Canceled/Ended:

Frequency



No Tomorrow



Reign



The Vampire Diaries

Fox



NBC

Renewed:

Bob's Burgers – Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 5

Empire – Season 4

The Exorcist – Season 2

Family Guy – Season 16

Gotham – Season 4

Hell's Kitchen – Seasons 17 and 18

The Last Man on Earth – Season 4

Lucifer – Season 3

Lethal Weapon – Season 2

The Mick – Season 2

New Girl – Season 7 (Final Season)

The Simpsons – Season 30

Star – Season 2

The X-Files – Season 11

Canceled/Ended:

APB



Bones



Making History



Pitch



Rosewood

Scream Queens



Sleepy Hollow



Son of Zorn





Still Waiting to Hear

24: Legacy



MasterChef – Season 8 premieres May 31



Prison Break



Shots Fired



NBC

Renewed:

The Blacklist – Season 5

Blindspot – Season 3

The Carmichael Show – Season 3 premieres May 31

Chicago Fire – Season 6

Chicago Med – Season 3

Chicago P.D. – Season 5

The Good Place – Season 2

Great News – Season 2

Law & Order: SVU – Season 19

The Night Shift – Season 4 premieres June 22

Shades of Blue – Season 3

Superstore – Season 3

Taken – Season 2

This Is Us – Seasons 2 and 3

The Voice – Season 13

Timeless - Season 2

Canceled/Ended:

Aquarius



The Blacklist: Redemption



Emerald City



Grimm



Powerless



Still Waiting to Hear:



Celebrity Apprentice



Chicago Justice



Little Big Shots



Trial & Error



