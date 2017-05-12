2017 TV Cheat Sheet: The Complete List of Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed!
Brace yourselves, TV fans -- it's time to discover the fate of your favorite shows!
Each May, the TV powers-that-be decide which series will continue on for another season, and which ones will be cast aside into the small screen abyss.
To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET has brought back our annual TV Cheat Sheet so you have a one-stop-shop master list all of the renewals and cancellations from ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC.
We’ll be updating this list regularly with all the latest network news, so keep checking back to see what happens to those TBD TV shows...
ABC
Renewed:
American Housewife – Season 2
Black-ish – Season 4
Fresh Off the Boat – Season 4
Designated Survivor – Season 2
The Goldbergs – Seasons 5 and 6
Grey's Anatomy – Season 14
How to Get Away With Murder – Season 4
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 5
The Middle – Season 9
Modern Family – Seasons 9 and 10
Once Upon a Time – Season 7
Scandal – Season 7 (Final Season)
Speechless – Season 2
Quantico – Season 3
Canceled/Ended:
American Crime
The Catch
Conviction
Dr. Ken
Imaginary Mary
Last Man Standing
Notorious
The Real O'Neals
Secrets and Lies
Time After Time
Still Waiting to Hear:
Downward Dog – Series premieres May 17
When We Rise
CBS
Renewed:
The Amazing Race – Season 30
The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 11 and 12
Big Brother – Seasons 19 and 20
Blue Bloods – Season 8
Bull – Season 2
Code Black – Season 3
Criminal Minds – Season 13
Elementary – Season 6
The Good Fight – Season 2 (CBS All Access)
Hawaii Five-0 – Season 8
Kevin Can Wait – Season 2
Life in Pieces – Season 3
MacGyver – Season 2
Madam Secretary – Season 4
Man With a Plan – Season 2
Mom – Season 5
NCIS – Season 15
NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 9
NCIS: New Orleans – Season 4
Scorpion – Season 4
Superior Donuts – Season 2
Survivor – Seasons 35 and 36
Zoo – Season 3 premieres June 29
Canceled/Ended:
2 Broke Girls
American Gothic
Brain Dead
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
Doubt
The Great Indoors
The Odd Couple
Pure Genius
Rush Hour
Training Day
Ransom
The CW
Renewed:
The 100 – Season 5
Arrow – Season 6
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 3
The Flash – Season 4
iZombie – Season 4
Jane the Virgin – Season 4
The Originals – Season 5
Riverdale – Season 2
Supergirl – Season 3
Supernatural – Season 13
Canceled/Ended:
Frequency
No Tomorrow
Reign
The Vampire Diaries
Fox
Renewed:
Bob's Burgers – Season 8
Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 5
Empire – Season 4
The Exorcist – Season 2
Family Guy – Season 16
Gotham – Season 4
Hell's Kitchen – Seasons 17 and 18
The Last Man on Earth – Season 4
Lucifer – Season 3
Lethal Weapon – Season 2
The Mick – Season 2
New Girl – Season 7 (Final Season)
The Simpsons – Season 30
Star – Season 2
The X-Files – Season 11
Canceled/Ended:
APB
Bones
Making History
Pitch
Rosewood
Scream Queens
Sleepy Hollow
Son of Zorn
Still Waiting to Hear
24: Legacy
MasterChef – Season 8 premieres May 31
Prison Break
Shots Fired
NBC
Renewed:
The Blacklist – Season 5
Blindspot – Season 3
The Carmichael Show – Season 3 premieres May 31
Chicago Fire – Season 6
Chicago Med – Season 3
Chicago P.D. – Season 5
The Good Place – Season 2
Great News – Season 2
Law & Order: SVU – Season 19
The Night Shift – Season 4 premieres June 22
Shades of Blue – Season 3
Superstore – Season 3
Taken – Season 2
This Is Us – Seasons 2 and 3
The Voice – Season 13
Timeless - Season 2
Canceled/Ended:
Aquarius
The Blacklist: Redemption
Emerald City
Grimm
Powerless
Still Waiting to Hear:
Celebrity Apprentice
Chicago Justice
Little Big Shots
Trial & Error
