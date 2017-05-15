My Favorite Scene: Co-Creators Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta on 'The Leftovers'

No one loves a great scene more than the person who first dreamed it up -- the writer. We're asking iconic shows' creators and writers to tell ET all about getting to see their most cherished moment on their series make it from script to screen.

For The Leftovers co-creators Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, it comes at two different points in the series: one that is very much still in the world of Perrotta’s novel, from which the HBO series is adapted, and another in season two, when the show left the novel behind for new territory (quite figuratively and literally).

And while there have been many book adaptations seen on TV recently, not all as heavily involved the author as The Leftovers did over the course of three seasons. But as Lindelof explains to ET, “it was incredibly important” that Perrotta be involved in the process. “Unfortunately, with Hollywood, when you’re doing adaptations, we fall in love with the novel that we read and the first thing we do is get rid of the person who wrote it,” the filmmaker says. “Why wouldn’t you want to involve the person who came up with this world and the ongoing development of it?”

Fortunately for Lindelof, Perrotta was game -- not only to adapt his novel, but to expand its world beyond his original pages. “Tom took the bull by its horns and threw himself into the process,” Lindelof says of his involvement in the writers’ room. (Over the course of the series, Perrotta co-wrote eight episodes, including the series finale co-written by him, Lindelof and Tom Spezialy, airing June 4.) “He was integral in part of the storytelling and I think The Leftovers is much better because of his involvement.”

Of course, Lindelof is the first to admit that there were hurdles to overcome, but like any successful marriage, both were came to the process with a great deal of love and respect and appreciation for each other. “We had to find the common,” Lindelof says. “The show was a collective mission -- and better for it.”

Tom Perrotta, Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Author

Holy Wayne Hugs Nora, Episode 6 (“Guest”), Season 1