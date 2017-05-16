Playing EXCLUSIVE: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson Joke About Upfronts Injuries: 'We Had a Fight Over Equal Pay'

Shattering the glass ceiling can leave you with a few scrapes and scratches.

ET caught up with X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny at the Fox Upfronts in New York City on Monday, which both actors attended despite being a little banged up.

"You [Anderson] show up in crutches, David has a sling on his arm -- what's going on?" asked ET's Leanne Aguilera.

"We had a fight over equal pay," Anderson hilariously quipped back.

The response is likely in reference to the 48-year-old actress' 2016 Vanity Fair interview, in which she revealed that she'd initially been offered half of Duchovny's pay for the X-Files revival.

Meanwhile, Duchovny, 56, attributed his injury to just simple old aging.

"I got old," he told ET. "My arm got old."

Duchovny added that it wasn't an on-set incident that caused the injury, but rather, "just a wear and tear kind of a thing."



The co-stars also joked that they made a "sad" pair when they took the stage together at the Webby Awards on Monday night.

As for getting back into The X-Files -- Fox announced last month that the beloved sci-fi series would be returning for another 10-episode run -- Duchovny said that his long working relationship with Anderson helped them get back in the swing of things for the revival.

"We figured out a way to work with one another years and years ago, and even as we've changed as people and actors, we've maintained an ability to figure out how to work with one another," he explained. "The X-Files is a show that has a high bar set, so we go into it really feeling like we can do something significant."

The new season of The X-Files begins filming this summer, and is set for a 2018 premiere date on Fox.