Rita Ora, Nick Carter and Spice Girl Emma Bunton Team Up for ABC’s New ‘Boy Band’ Competition Series!

Be still our nineties hearts!

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and Spice Girl Emma Bunton are teaming up help find the next big pop phenomenon for ABC’s upcoming singing competition Boy Band.

The network announced that singer Rita Ora will host the show, while Carter and Bunton will serve as architects -- “experts who will guide contestants throughout their journey to stardom,” -- during their upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday.

Following the news, Carter hit the stage with the Backstreet Boys to perform their hit, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Premiering on June 22, Boy Band will see male vocalists battle it out for one of five spots in a quintet and ultimately win a recording contract with Hollywood Records.

The 10-episode show, created by the team behind Lip Sync Battle, will commence with budding singers auditioning for one of 18 spots in three bands. Carter and Bunton will then mix contestants around to find the best vocal combinations.

After each band performs, two contestants will be up for elimination and viewers will be able to vote for who they want to keep in the competition.

