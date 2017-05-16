Rachel Lindsay's 'Bachelorette' Suitors Turn on the Waterworks in New Promo

Rachel Lindsay may be calm, cool and collected as the Bachelorette, but the same can't be said of her suitors!

The guys can't hold back their tears in a new Bachelorette promo released on Tuesday.

WATCH: Rachel Lindsay's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Begins on 'After the Final Rose' -- Meet Her First 4 Suitors!

"With a house full of guys, The Bachelorette's going to be a manly season. Right guys?" a voice-over asks over a montage of sniffling, moaning and all-out waterworks.

Rachel knows how to leave us crying for more. Don't worry, #TheBachelorette premieres Monday at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8FQFWsh5Ou — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 16, 2017

WATCH: See Rachel Lindsay as The Bachelorette During First Taping: Plus, Here Are Some of Her Suitors On Set!

A little vulnerability might not be a bad thing, however. ET caught up with Lindsay at the promo shoot ahead of her season, where she revealed that her No. 1 turnoff was a "cocky guy."

"I do not like a cocky guy. I like a confident guy," she confessed. "You can toe the line just a little bit, but I cannot stand a cocky guy."

"[I'm] definitely [looking for] confidence, a man that's secure and self aware. I'm gonna bottle that all into one," she added. "[I want a] guy who has good morals. And then a funny guy."

See more on what Lindsay is looking for in the video below.

WATCH: 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Enjoys a Group Date With Six New Suitors on 'Ellen'

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.