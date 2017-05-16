Miley Cyrus Reveals The Surprising Reason Why She Doesn't Want to Do a 'Hannah Montana' Reboot

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to do a Hannah Montana reboot -- but not for the reason you might think.

During a recent radio interview on the Zach Sang Show, the 24-year-old singer said that a reboot of the hit Disney Channel series would most likely involve her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and that she's had "enough dad time" for now.

"Dude. I had to go to Disney the other day to promote [my new music], and, you know, [Hannah Montana] was the first thing they [mentioned]," Cyrus shared.

"[I] probably [wouldn't do a Hannah Montana reboot]," she replied when asked if she would ever want to revive the show, which ran from 2006 to 2011. "Probably not because... it's a lot of time to be spent with my dad. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time."

"That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18. I didn't get a school escape like most people," she explained. "I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma."

"That's why, as soon as I turned 18, you guys wonder why I was twerking at Juicy J shows. I had just spent 10 years every day with my dad and grandma," she added. "I had to break free."

While the former Disney star has retired her pop star alter ego, she is looking forward to Raven-Symone's upcoming That's So Raven reboot, Raven's Home.

"I'm really excited for that," Cyrus confessed. "That's going to be my binge watch of the year, for sure."

Cyrus may not want to act alongside her dad, but that doesn't mean she doesn't like working with him. The "Malibu" singer recently revealed that Billy Ray will be appearing on season 13 of The Voice as her mentor.

"I asked my dad to be my mentor because I've loved him being my mega-mentor, so I want him to be [that] for the other kids as well," she confessed. "And I'm coming for Blake, so that's why! I'm bringing in Dad."

