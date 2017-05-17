'Star Trek: Discovery' Debuts Stunning First Trailer, Gets Expanded Season

The first footage of the anticipated Star Trek: Discovery series is here!

CBS debuted the stunning first trailer from the ambitious CBS All Access sci-fi series during its Upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday -- and it will leave you speechless.

Sonequa Martin-Green as USS Discovery First Officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Phillippa Georgiou, Captain of the Shenzou, a decade before Captain Kirk and the Starship Enterprise. RELATED: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Casts 'Walking Dead' Star Sonequa Martin-Green as Lead The new footage introducesas USS Discovery First Officer Michael Burnham andas Phillippa Georgiou, Captain of the Shenzou, a decade before Captain Kirk and the Starship Enterprise.

It opens with Georgiou telling Burnham, who has served under her for seven years, that it's time for her to lead her own ship, before the two are transported to another world.

The action ramps up as their ship engages with their most formidable Star Trek foe: the Klingons. "I'm trying to save you," Burnham insists to her crew during a dramatic moment in the trailer. "I'm trying to save all of you."

And the stellar new poster features a memorable tagline that teases the adventure that's about to come: "At the edge of the universe, discovery begins."