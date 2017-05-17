Playing Michael Jackson's Life and Death Are Explored in 'Searching for Neverland' -- Watch the Trailer!

Michael Jackson's quest to be a "normal American dad" takes center stage in the first official trailer from the upcoming Lifetime biopic Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.

RELATED: Michael Jackson Is Getting the Lifetime Movie Treatment

The sneak peek opens with an investigation into Jackson's death and his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for injecting Jackson with a lethal dose of Propofal in 2009.

Searching for Neverland is based off the 2014 book Remember the Time and is centered around the three years before Jackson died. The film, which premieres on May 29, is told from the perspective of Jackson's bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

But the story isn’t just about his tragic death. Jackson’s love for his three children -- Prince, Paris, and Blanket -- along with the battle of balancing fame and fatherhood, are depicted in the TV movie.

MORE: Prince Michael Jackson Reveals His Dad's Incredible Career Advice, Talks Living Up to His Name

The King of Pop is portrayed in the film by Navi, a Trinidadian M.J. tribute artist, who once worked for him.

In February, the longtime Jackson fanatic opened up to ET about the project and his dedication to the late superstar.

"I used to work for him as a decoy and I performed at his birthday parties," he said. "Even when he went through the trials, I stood outside the courthouse and I stood there with a sign that said, 'Smooth but not a criminal.' To me it was important that I wanted Michael to know I believe in him."

See more on Navi's ET interview below.