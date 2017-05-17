'Criminal Minds' Fave Shemar Moore Says His New Show 'S.W.A.T.' Is a 'Thrill Ride' -- Watch the Trailer!

Shemar Moore is back on CBS!

The 47-year-old star returns to the small screen in S.W.A.T., a one-hour drama inspired by the 1970s television series and 2003 film, as S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, who is tasked to run a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles.

Moore, who played fan-favorite Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds from 2005 to 2016, spoke to ET’s Leanne Aguilera on the red carpet ahead of CBS’ Upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Wednesday, and opened up about his return to the network.

RELATED: Shemar Moore Dishes on His 'Criminal Minds' Finale Return

“CBS has been so good to me,” the actor said. “I started out as a baby daddy on Young and the Restless and then I got my baby girls on Criminal Minds, and now -- I just got a really good group of people. This is a team and the guys who do S.W.A.T., they are a team.”

“This is a thrill ride,” Moore continued. “When you watch S.W.A.T., you’ve never seen this much action with a really cool, interesting, real story and a chemistry that a team has. Obviously, I’m biased. I’m not saying we’re gonna be the best, but we’re gonna be something fresh, something very brand new and something unique that you have not seen.”

Criminal Minds fans were beside themselves when Moore made a cameo in the season 12 finale earlier this month, and he waxed poetic about whether viewers could expect to see more of him in the BAU in the future.

RELATED: Shemar Moore Is Returning to 'Criminal Minds'

“I never forget where I came from,” Moore said. “I tell all of my Criminal Minds friends, those elevator doors closed, and then a couple weeks ago, you saw them open up again. Derek Morgan is not dead, but right now, I’m really excited about Hondo -- but anything’s possible.”

Watch the four-minute trailer below.

S.W.A.T. premieres in November on CBS.

Check out Moore's exclusive ET interview below.