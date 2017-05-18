Normani Kordei Injured Days Before 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

Normani Kordei has been injured ahead of her final performance on Dancing With the Stars, ET can confirm.

Kordei was reportedly rehearsing with her DWTS pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, when she rolled her right ankle, according to TMZ.

"Normani’s in pain but fighting through it," a source says of the Fifth Harmony singer's condition.



On Thursday, Kordei took over Nylon magazine's Instagram story, and was seen wearing an ankle wrap.

On Monday's DWTS, the 20-year-old musician delivered an emotional performance dedicated to her hometown of New Orleans, and it was a hit with the judges. The duo walked away with a perfect score of 40 out of 40.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles was eliminated, leaving Kordei to face off against Rashad Jennings and David Ross for the coveted mirror ball trophy next week.

ET has reached out to ABC, as well as Kordei's rep, regarding the injury. We will also be speaking with Chmerkovskiy on Facebook Live later today.



Reporting by Claudia Cagan.