11 Key Players in Tina Fey's Ever-Expanding TV Universe

It helps to be in Tina Fey's world.

The triple-threat writer, actress, and producer is building a bona fide comedy empire, and followers of her prolific body of work have become accustomed to seeing some familiar faces amid the ensembles and guest-starring roles.

Following her success on Saturday Night Live, Fey expanded her TV world with 30 Rock, on which she played the flappable sketch show writer Liz Lemon, as well as Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the Emmy-winning series starring Ellie Kemper as a woman reclaiming the years she lost spent kidnapped in an underground bunker. (The Netflix series is returning for its third season on Friday, May 19.) And with the 46-year-old comedian's latest series, Great News, the local news comedy created by former 30 Rock writer Tracey Wigfield and executive produced by Fey currently airing on NBC (in addition to The Sackett Sisters, a Fey pilot starring Casey Wilson and Busy Philipps being considered by the network), we thought it would be appropriate to acknowledge some of our favorite members of Fey’s growing onscreen family.

1. Jon Hamm

FEU (Fey Extended Universe) Roles: 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

From Liz Lemon's overly handsome boyfriend to his ability to somehow make his Kimmy Schmidt role as a doomsday cultist leader/kidnapper oddly charming, Hamm has shown some serious range in his Fey features.

2. Amy Poehler

FEU Roles: Saturday Night Live, Golden Globes

These two literal comedy Sisters cut their teeth on the Saturday Night Live stage together, for a time co-hosting the long-running comedy show's popular Weekend Update segment -- something we have to imagine was noticed when booking the duo for their three consecutive years of hosting the Golden Globes.

3. Tituss Burgess

FEU Roles: 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The lovable and ever-expressive actor who's been winning our collective hearts as Titus Andromedon on Kimmy Schmidt first entered the Fey fray as D'Fwan during 30 Rock's fifth season, immortalizing the phrase "Honey, what was that?"

4. Amy Schumer

FEU Roles: Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer

The other Amy in Fey's life was part of Tina & Amy's "Dope Squad" parody of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" video in 2015, while Fey guested on Schumer's Inside Amy Schumer that same year as part of Schumer's "Last F***able Day" sketch.

5. Jane Krakowski

FEU Roles: 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Arguably the through-line of Fey's two most beloved comedy shows to date, we can never get enough of her over-the-top bravado and assume she'll always be welcome in the Fey fold.

6. Rachel Dratch

FEU Roles: Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock

Many 30 Rock fans may not know that Dratch originally played a version of Krakowski's role on the series' unaired pilot, before the character was ultimately taken in a new direction and recast. There was no bad blood over her "almost got the part" moment though, as the actress went on to play many different characters in the NBC comedy.

7. Horatio Sanz

FEU Roles: Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Great News

Another SNL alum to find himself on 30 Rock, Sanz played Jenna Maroney's stalker who hilariously "lost interest" in her in season four of the show. He now plays one of the local news team members on Great News.

8. Judah Friedlander

FEU Roles: 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The 30 Rock alum finds himself on the list thanks to his guest-starring role on Kimmy Schmidt's third season, where he plays an alt-right wing radio host who hires Titus to sing backup on some recordings.

9. Andrea Martin

FEU Roles: Great News, 30 Rock, Difficult People

In addition to her 2012 appearance on 30 Rock, Martin stars in Great News as Carol Wendelson, the helicopter mom of Katie (Briga Heelan). Prior to Great News, Fey and Martin shared the screen on Hulu’s Difficult People when Fey guest-starred on the Julie Klausner comedy.

10. Adam Campbell

FEU Roles: Great News, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Now on Great News, the English actor previously had a funny arc as a wealthy "daddy's boy" who tried to win Kimmy Schmidt's heart on Unbreakable.

11. Mike Carlsen

FEU Roles: 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Carlsen has played a very specific role in Fey's world, first as a heckling construction worker on 30 Rock, then as a heckling construction worker -- who later comes out as gay and has a romance with Titus -- on Kimmy Schmidt

What a group! Hopefully, we can look forward to seeing this stacked lineup in some future Fey features.

Meanwhile, Fey's longtime 30 Rock co-star Alec Baldwin recently opened up about the first time he "fell in love" with his comedy collaborator.

