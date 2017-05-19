Playing EXCLUSIVE: Laurie Hernandez to Guest Star as Herself on Disney Channel's 'Stuck in the Middle'

Laurie Hernandez is headed to the Disney Channel!

The Olympic gold medalist and Dancing With the Stars champ is playing herself in an upcoming episode of Stuck in the Middle.

The series follows Harley Diaz (Jenna Ortega), the middle child in a family of seven kids, and the wacky, hectic adventures she, her siblings and her parents get into every week.

WATCH: Laurie Hernandez's Celeb Journey: 7 Times She Stole Our Hearts by Being So Cute!

In the episode "Stuck in a Gold Medal Performance," Hernandez is invited to the Diaz residence for a friendly family dinner, which quickly spins out of control and goes utterly awry.

Hernandez even rocked the gold medal she won at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro to set, where she posed with the Stuck in the Middle cast, including Ortega, Kayla Maisonet, Nicolas Bechtel, Cerina Vincent, Ronni Hawk, Malachi Barton, Isaak Presley, Ariana Greenblatt and Joe Nieves.

WATCH: The Final Five Met Beyonce and Laurie Hernandez's Reaction Is the Absolute Best

"Stuck in a Gold Medal Performance," which airs June 23, comes as the last in a block of four all-new episodes, beginning with "Stuck With a Bad Influence," airing June 2, "Stuck in a Good Deed," airing June 9, and "Stuck Dancing With My Dad," on June 16.

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Hernandez at the Radio Disney Music Awards earlier this month, where she opened up about her interest in performing.

"I'm definitely looking into acting," she shared. "For Dancing with the Stars, we had to basically act every week. One week we did Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the next week we recreated like, the Chicago musical."

WATCH: Laurie Hernandez Sheds Her 'Cute Laurie' Image With Red-Hot Tango on 'DWTS'

Hernandez said she's interested in "anything" when it comes to her on-screen opportunities, adding, " I'm still exploring my options. I am a little bit new to this."

Less than a month after coming home with the gold, Hernandez won the hearts of Americans all over again as the fan favorite contestant on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars, which she eventually won with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

WATCH: Laurie Hernandez Reveals the 'DWTS' Advice She Gave Simone Biles, Talks 2020 Olympics

ET caught up with the DWTS champ in December, where she opened up on what life was like after winning the Mirror Ball Trophy, and her plans for competing in future Olympic games.

"[Gymnastics] is still a part of me, but I'm definitely going to take a little break," Hernandez said with a laugh. "Because [doing DWTS] isn't really a break." Check out the video below to hear more.