Harry Styles Acts Out Iconic Rom-Com Scenes, Admits He Sometimes Cries When He Sings in New 'Carpool Karaoke'

Harry Styles sat down in the passenger seat of James Corden's SUV for a hilarious new installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on Thursday's Late Late Show.

Styles -- who is wrapping up his week-long residency on the hit talk show -- joined his friend for a musical ride through the streets of Los Angeles, and opened up about his love of rom-coms and getting emotional from his own music.

To kick the ride off right, the duo belted out a passionate rendition of Styles' debut single, "Sign of the Times," that actually got Corden a little choked up as they finished the performance.

"I went somewhere else emotionally," Corden said, laughing, as the tune ended. "I wasn't even in the car anymore."

"It makes me cry performing it sometimes. I find it quite emotional," Styles admitted. "But like, in a cool way. Like, in a chill way. Like, 'My eyes are sweating.'"

The pair followed up their first emotional offering with a touching rendition of another of Styles' new songs, "Sweet Creature," which he admitted is his mom's favorite track off his new self-titled album.

As they drove along, Corden changed the direction of conversation toward fashion, and asked Styles about his recent "bold choices," including the bright, floral print Hawaiian shirt the former One Direction singer wore for their car ride.

"Here's the thing: It's quite annoying, because you can pull it off," Corden explained. "If I was wearing that shirt, I'd just look like I'm on my way to a barbecue."

In grand "Carpool Karaoke" tradition, the duo then tried on various outfits -- including an argyle sweater, a gold lycra top and even a black mesh shirt with a black leather vest, all of which Styles managed to wear and still look cool.

After an energetic performance of OutKast's 2003 hit "Hey Ya!," Corden decided to test Styles' abilities as romantic leading man and see how he could handle himself in a classic rom-com -- starting with Notting Hill.

"I'm going to give you some lines [to read]. You're Julia Roberts, I'm Hugh Grant," Corden explained.

"Why am I always Julia Roberts?" Styles asked, exasperated.

However, that didn't stop the burgeoning thespian from splashing some bottled water in his eyes to make it look like he was crying and delivering the hell out of Roberts' iconic "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her" line.

Moving on to Titanic, Styles also put a lot of emotion into his delivery when he told Corden, "Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls."

As the segment wrapped up, Corden decided to close it out with one of Styles' "go-to karaoke duets," which happened to be Lionel Richie and Diana Ross' 1988 ballad, "Endless Love," which the 23-year-old superstar slayed.

Check out the video below for more from Styles' amazing week-long residency on the Late Late Show.