EXCLUSIVE: Sharna Burgess Reacts to 'DWTS' Partner Bonner Bolton's Crush on Normani Kordei

Sharna Burgess totally approves of a possible love connection between her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Bonner Bolton, and show finalist Normani Kordei.

The 31-year-old professional dancer reacted to Bonner asking Kordei out on a date during an ET Facebook Live chat, telling ET's Carly Steel that if "that's what they want to do," they have her blessing. "I think that's so much fun!" she exclaimed while at the Hollywood premiere of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on Thursday.

As for whether the 29-year-old bull rider has already asked out the Fifth Harmony member, Burgess admitted. "I don't know. I haven't actually spoken to Bonner since we were eliminated."

Burgess also offered an update as to Kordei's condition after she suffered an injury during rehearsal this week, just days before the DWTS finale. "As far as I can tell, Normani is doing great," she said. "She's a really tough girl and, listen, it's not easy to get to the end of the season. Injuries happen, a lot of us have been there, but she's such an amazing performer."

Burgess added, "You would never know that she's struggling with any amount of pain, and I commend her for getting out there and doing it."

While the DWTS pro has a lot of faith in Kordei, she still thinks the coveted mirror ball trophy could go to either Rashad Jennings or David Ross, the other two finalists. "Normani is incredible, she gets out there. I think she's one of the best performers we've ever had," she noted. "Rashad is so lovable and everyone has got to know him in a different way and, again, very talented."

As for Ross, Burgess continued, "David -- who is just a fan favorite, who has so many voters, and is really what Dancing With the Stars is all about -- [is] a man that has no dance background, that just gets out there and gives it a go. So, for me, it can go either way."

The Dancing With the Stars season finale airs Monday night on ABC.

Burgess may not know much about Bolton and Kordei's dating life, but ET went straight to the source! Check out the 20-year-old singer's excited response to the date request: