EXCLUSIVE: Adam Lambert Excited About Katy Perry Being an 'American Idol' Judge: 'She's Going to Be Great!'

Adam Lambert thinks Katy Perry will be a "great" judge on American Idol.

The "Swish Swish" singer is so far the only judge to be announced for the show's upcoming reboot, which will debut on ABC in 2018.

"I think Katy's going to be a great judge on the show," Lambert gushed to ET during the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. "She has a long history with the show, she's been on it as a guest a million times. She understands the show, I think she's going to be great."

Lambert, who competed on season eight of the singing competition, said he wouldn't mind taking a seat at the judging table himself.

"That would be fun," he shared. "I just judged X Factor in Australia last year and I had a blast."

"I really liked working with talent," the 35-year-old singer continued. "I had, like, the young group and it was great to, like, develop their acts and their songs and help them get where they wanted to go, so yeah, I'd be game."

ABC officially announced Perry as a judge during the network's Upfronts presentation in New York City on Tuesday. While the rest of the roster has yet to be revealed, Perry couldn’t be more "thrilled" about her new gig.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," she said after the announcement. "I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

