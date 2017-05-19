Corinne Olympios Gives Advice to 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay in New Sneak Peek -- See What She Says!

We could all benefit from a little advice from Corinne Olympios, right?

Miss Platinum Vagine herself returns to the Bachelor Mansion in a new sneak peek of The Bachelorette to give Rachel Lindsay a few tips before meeting the guys.

"I was lucky to come out of Nick [Viall's] season with a bunch of friends. They know exactly what I went through. They know what it's like to go through this process, so their advice to me is crucial going into tonight," Lindsay says in E! News' exclusive promo, as Olympios, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman, Jasmine Goode and Whitney Fransway excitedly swarm her with hugs.

"I'm nervous to meet the guys. I'm nervous just for the whole thing to kick off," Lindsay continues.

That's where Olympios' platinum piece of advice comes in.

"I feel like you need to totally let your feelings be in control of all this," the Miami native declares. "You need to give them all a chance to let your feelings be like, 'Yup' or 'Nope.'

"Don't judge anybody if they come in a costume," Waters interjects as the girls laugh about her dolphin shark arrival. "Because they might be the most amazing person ever!"

See other tips the girls give Lindsay below:

ET caught up with Olympios and Goode on Wednesday, where they opened up about Lindsay's journey to find love.

"Honestly, it looks like a bunch of great guys, and I know she found the right one, so I'm happy for her," Olympios said, while Goode revealed she's hoping to date a few of Lindsay's "rejects."

"I'm really excited [for Lindsay's season]. Dean is really hot. I actually met him. I have a couple guys I'm really interested in, so we'll see," she shared.

"I actually talked to Rachel yesterday. We're going to have lunch tomorrow, so hopefully I get to pick her brain about these guys and see who's coming to [Bachelor in] Paradise!" she continued. "Only one can win, right? So clearly they're not all going to win. So, bring on the rejects!"

