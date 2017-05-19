'Black-ish' Spinoff Starring Yara Shahidi to Debut on Freeform

A spinoff of ABC's hit show, Black-ish, has been picked up for a full season!

The tentatively titled, College-ish, will debut on Freeform sometime next year, the cable network announced on Friday.

Freeform, Disney's television and streaming network aimed at young adults, ​has ​ordered 13 episodes of the half-hour single camera scripted comedy led by Black-ish breakout star, Yara Shahidi.

The series, from Black-ish executive producer, Kenya Barris, will tackle "current issues facing students and administrators in the world of higher education," and follows Shahidi’s character Zoey Johnson -- the eldest of Andre "Dre" Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson's (Tracee Ellis Ross) five kids -- as she heads off to college. But higher learning isn’t as simple as Zoey may have expected, and she quickly learns that not everything goes her way after leaving the nest.

"I never thought they'd let me put Black-ish on the air let alone give me a spin-off," Barris said in a statement. “I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to continue working with Yara and the rest of this talented young cast. To any aspiring writers struggling to make it out there, I highly advise adding an '–ish' to any working title you might have. It seems to be the move."

The cast ​will include a host of funny new characters, ​including D​e​on Cole (a.k.a. Charlie from Black-ish)​,​who moonlights as a marketing professor.

"Our goal at Freeform is to celebrate the power, possibility and inclusivity of youth culture through our shows," said Karey Burke, Freeform's Executive Vice President of Programming and Development. "Kenya Barris blazes new trails in the funniest way possible with College-ish and we can't wait to get schooled by the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who is the perfect addition to our Freeform family."

