Playing EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Play a Whisky-Filled Game of 'Never Have I Ever!'

Bottoms up, Outlander fans!

With the premiere of season three still four months away, we know that the Droughtlander has everyone feeling especially parched these days, so we've got something that will make you feel practically drunk with delight.

Entertainment Tonight teamed up with Starz and traveled over to the Outlander set in Scotland to sit down with stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for a series of exclusive interviews and games.

And since today is World Whisky Day, we thought the best way to celebrate would be with a whisky-filled game of "Never Have I Ever" and Heughan and Balfe spilling salacious secrets along the way!

We're sure you all know the rules: Following the phrase, "Never have I ever…" someone names a situation, and if anyone playing that game has done it, he/she takes a sip of their drink.

(Full disclosure: we all were feeling a wee-bit tipsy by the time our game was over!)

So has Heughan ever gone skinny-dipping? Has Balfe ever sent an inappropriate text to the wrong person? And have either of them ever danced to a Justin Bieber song? There's only one way to find out!

Grab a glass, cozy up with Jameson, Johnny, Jack or Jim, and get ready to have some fun because, like Heughan says, "This is a dangerous game."

Outlander's third season premieres in September on Starz.

