Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Bids 'SNL' Farewell With Some Help From Scarlett Johansson and the Trump Team

As Saturday Night Live closed the book on their most political season in recent memory with a star-studded goodbye featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on the Studio 8H stage playing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on a grand piano.

The moment mirrored the emotional cold open Kate McKinnon delivered just days after Trump won the election, where she, as Hillary Clinton, played the same emotional song as a form of emotional concession.

WATCH: 'Saturday Night Live' Opens First Post-Election Show With Hillary Clinton Singing Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'

McKinnon joined Baldwin's Trump behind the piano this time as well, only this time she wore the iconic red dress of Kellyanne Conway. Trump and Conway were joined by Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), sons Donald Jr. and Eric (Mikey Day and Alex Moffat), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) and Steve Bannon (played by a cast member dressed as the Grim Reaper).

Scarlett Johansson even made a cameo, reprising her role as Ivanka Trump (whom she portrayed in a fake ad for Complicit Perfume when she hosted earlier this season.) The whole ensemble sang the emotional song together.

MORE: Alec Baldwin's 13 Funniest 'Saturday Night Live' Moments

As the performance wrapped up, Trump addressed the audience, maintaining his innocence and declaring that this piano performance wasn't a concession after a particularly disastrous week in the White House.

"I'm not giving up because I didn't do anything wrong," Trump declared. "But I can't speak for these people."

Baldwin first donned the Trump makeup and wig when Season 24 kicked off back in October, when he and McKinnon mocked the first presidential debates. Check out the video below for a look back at Baldwin's first time playing the embattled politician.