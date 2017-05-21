Playing Jessica Simpson Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: 'We've Got an IUD'

Jessica Simpson has put her baby-making days behind her!

The mother of two stops by Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she shares that she and husband Eric Johnson are NOT expecting baby No. 3.

"I'm not pregnant," the 36-year-old singer confirms, hilariously adding, "We got an IUD, nothing's gonna get in that uterus."

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson Reveals the Sexy Secret to Feeling Great About Her Body

"I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third," Simpson adds.

Watch the clip below.

To be fair, Simpson's two kids, 5-year-old Maxwell and 3-year-old Ace, provide more than enough cuteness for one family!

Wheels up to Waco! ✈️#wheelsandheels #MAXIDREW (Ace was too shy for the pic 😉) A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Family Love 🐰🐣 📸: @kristingram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

WATCH: Jessica Simpson Candidly Discusses Her Weight: 'I Have Been Every Size'

Meanwhile, Simpson recently invited ET to Waco, Texas, where she revealed her no-B.S. secret to her body confidence.

Watch the video below to see what it is!