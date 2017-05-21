'Bachelorette' Contestant Slammed for Transphobic Comment Ahead of Monday’s Season Premiere

A contestant on ABC’s new season of The Bachelorette has found himself in hot water ahead of the show’s Monday night premiere.

Firefighter Bryce Powers has been slammed after making a transphobic comment in his contestant bio on the network’s site.

According to The Wrap, the 30-year-old contestant was asked, “What’s your biggest date fear?” and responded, “The chick is actually a dude.”

ABC has since removed the question from his page and apologized. “This comment does not reflect the views of ABC, Warner Horizon or Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay,” a spokesperson for the network told the The Wrap. “We have removed it from ABC.com.”

In his questionnaire, Powers also revealed he once caught a girl’s hair on fire while having sex, and described himself as a lover who is “a fresh drink of water with a jolt of lightning.”

The tattooed brunette is one of 31 contestants competing to win the heart of Dallas trial lawyer Rachel Lindsay.

