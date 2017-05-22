Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata Share Sweet Goodbyes to 'SNL' After Their Final Episode

It's the end of a Saturday Night Live era.

Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata gave their final SNL performances on Saturday night during the season 42 finale, after which the outgoing cast members took to social media to emotionally bid farewell.

"When I was a kid would tape the audio of SNL off the TV and listen to it on the bus," Moynihan recalled during his lengthy Instagram message. "At the 40th I was the Land Shark. I remember watching the Mothers Day Special and seeing Chris Farley and his Mom and saying to my Mom 'Maybe one day we will do that?'. Two years ago she stood next to Reese Witherspoon and I on home base. 9 years and 193 episodes ago I met Lorne Michaels and some of the most amazingly kind and talented people in the world."

"Last night, Kenan Thompson, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin and Pete Davidson carried me off that stage for the last time as a cast member," Moynihan added. "The fifth longest running cast member of all time. I'm very proud of that and my time there. I am a huge fan of SNL. Always have been. Always will be. Endless thanks to the best and most hard working cast and crew in television. I love them so much it's stupid. So glad I got to share a final episode with friends @vanessabayer and @thesheertruth Thanks to @ucbtny Without you I would not feel like the luckiest boy in the world today. Thanks @nbcsnl I will miss you more than you know. Thank you for all the kind words. I'm gonna live forev....."

"Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true," Bayer captioned her farewell on Instagram.

On Sunday, ET broke the news that Zamata would be joining Moynihan and Bayer in leaving the show, after joining the cast in 2014.

"Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL," Zamata captioned her goodbye.

Thank you all for the laughs.

But just because their time on SNL has come to a close, don't expect that we've seen the last of these three comedians.

Moynihan is headed to CBS, after his comedy pilot, Me, Myself & I, was picked up for the fall season.

And thankfully, we've still got some serious talent to laugh with on the long-running comedy variety series.

