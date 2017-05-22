Playing Inside the ‘Southern Charm’ Indian Dinner: Why Craig Conover Asks If Anyone Has ‘Bad Intentions’

It wouldn’t be a Patricia Altschul party on Southern Charm without a little drama.

On Monday night’s episode, the cast gathers at Patricia’s Charleston, South Carolina, mansion for a special “Indian dinner.” Patricia brings in an “Indian healer,” who she says provides some “serious revelations” with her psychic abilities.

“She makes some very interesting predictions,” Patricia teases ET. “You'd be surprised.”

In promos for the episode, Craig Conover is seen asking the psychic, “Does anyone have bad intentions for the group?” before a fight breaks out.

“I never have a clue what I'm saying,” Craig shares. “It had to do with Landon [Clements] … something was going on with Landon and another castmate.”

“Even I was watching it going, 'What the hell are you talking about, Craig?'” he adds. “It was more or less to prove a point that everyone here is rooting for each other. Everyone's here to have fun. If so-and-so did this, it wasn't against you or to screw you over, it's just because they wanted to do what they did.”

“It was amazing,” Patricia says. “I was dumbstruck about how right-on [the psychic] was about some people.”

Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more with the cast, check out the video below.