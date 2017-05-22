EXCLUSIVE: T-Boz Connects With TLC’s Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes on ‘Hollywood Medium’ -- Watch!

Get ready for some chills.

On the next all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sits down with Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins -- and connects her with her late TLC bandmate, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes. ‘Left Eye’ died in 2002 following a car accident in Honduras.

“She’s having me acknowledge that, if this had happened, in a different country, this wouldn’t have happened,” Tyler shares. “‘I wouldn’t think that this would happen to me in the States.’”

“She’s just happy, from her perspective, that no one else was killed in this incident,” he adds. “She’s more focused on others and their well-being.”

“There were eight people in the car,” T-Boz recalls. “She’s the only one who died. Everybody could’ve -- a lot of people got hurt, bad. But she’s the only one who didn’t make it.”

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

