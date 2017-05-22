'Jane the Virgin' Boss on Jane's Mysterious First Love: 'He's Going to Be Pushing Her' in Season 4

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Monday’s season finale of Jane the Virgin.

Meet Jane’s first love!

On Monday’s season three finale of Jane the Virgin, Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) had an unexpected chance encounter with her mysterious first boyfriend, Adam (Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey) -- a character teased by the all-knowing narrator in a March 27 episode, and it looks like he’ll be sticking around for season four.

“You’re going to need to know what his backstory is, why she never thought she’d see him again [and] why he was her first love. That’s going to take her on a real journey and obviously, there’s big history there,” creator and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman told a small group of reporters after the finale table read, adding that Jane and Adam will be “grappling with their circumstances.”

The show will pick up immediately after the finale leaves off when it returns this fall; Urman confirmed there won’t be a time jump between seasons. As for who Adam is, the EP revealed that he’s completely different from Jane’s late husband, Michael, and ex-love, Rafael.

“He’s an illustrator of graphic novels, so he can illustrate and she can write -- they’ll have a collaboration at some point,” Urman shared. “He’s a little bit more of a youthful energy. Jane has had a lot of weight on her shoulders and this is somebody who’s going to be reminding her a bit that she’s 27 years old. He’s a little bit more adventurous than Jane is right now.”

“He’s going to be pushing her towards things that she might not be comfortable with, and part of that will be explained through their backstory and why they broke up and what happened at the end,” she added. “He’s just in a different place, doesn’t have kids. He’s a single guy and what that looks like is going to be interesting for us to play with.”

Finding the perfect Adam was a tall order, Urman confessed. But it was a 2016 H&M Christmas commercial Posey was in that persuaded her that the 25-year-old actor was the perfect fit.

“We just love him, so we were thrilled that he said he would do it,” Urman said. “He just had this energy. We want the energy of a new, fresh start for Jane, something that’s going to bring us into a new, exciting arena and I think he’s just got a natural charisma and an energy that’s going to be so different from Rafael and also different from Michael -- much more of a daredevil, which is trying for someone like Jane, but also exciting.”

Jane’s parents, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil), also tied the knot in the finale -- even though there was the wrinkle of Rogelio learning that he was expecting a baby with his matchmaker ex, Darci (Justina Machado).

“I’m really interested in exploring their marriage. How is this relationship going to be with her and Darci and Rogelio together?” Urman said. “How do they navigate that and how are you a newlywed when you have a baby on the way with someone else?”

“It’s going to give us a lot of story potential, a lot of conflict, but also a lot of real obstacles that they’ll have to fight through to preserve their marriage,” she continued. “This is a marriage that they have chosen and really worked hard for so they’re going to be in that mindset and it’s going to be more challenging than what they thought their honeymoon period would be."

As for where Rafael (Justin Baldoni) stands at the end of the finale, he’s dirt-poor, and his previously incarcerated sister, Luisa (Yara Martinez), is taking over The Marbella.

“Rafael is really focused on getting his money back and at a certain point, Jane’s going to have to deal with what’s going on,” Urman teased. “He doesn’t have a lawyer, he doesn’t have anything. Luisa’s going to freeze his cards, he’s going to spend a little bit of time at the Villanueva house, taking 45-minute showers -- they have one bathroom and he just doesn’t get it. He’s never lived [without] money, so that opens up a whole avenue of storytelling for us.”

Urman added: “He’s going to get a job. We know what it is, but it’s gonna take him a while [to get there].”

Jane the Virgin returns Fridays this fall on The CW.