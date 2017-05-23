'Law & Order: SVU' Finale First Look! You Don't Want to Mess With Olivia Benson

Don't mess with Olivia Benson!

On Wednesday's two-hour season 18 finale of Law & Order: SVU, Lt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) seek out a material witness to a pending double homicide investigation they're overseeing -- and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the scene, Benson and Carisi are immediately met with resistance, and Benson steps up to the plate. There's a reason she's levels above the rest.

"Look, I realize you're just trying to do your job but I'm warning you, I've been doing my job a long time, and I got a lot of friends," Benson demands, prompting the officer to ask if she's threatening him.

Benson's response? A simple nod to the head. Chills! Watch the scene below:

Law & Order: SVU airs its two-hour season finale Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

