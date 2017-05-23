​EXCLUSIVE: Troian Bellisario Dishes on 'Pretty Little Liars' Directorial Debut & Why 'Bad' Aria Is So Good!

Lights, camera, Troian!

For the first time ever, one Pretty Little Liars star stepped behind the camera for this week's episode -- and only ET has exclusive details straight from Troian Bellisario herself about her directorial debut.

"I'm super excited!" Bellisario dished to our cameras earlier today on the set of Truth & Iliza. The 31-year-old actress will also be appearing as a guest on tonight's episode of the late-night Freeform talk show with host Iliza Shlesinger.

"It's a serious double dose. I'm shocked that I'm not in Famous in Love just so you can have three hours of solid me," she said with a laugh.

Bellisario revealed that she "can't believe" that the Pretty Little Liars episode that she helmed, which filmed back in August 2016, is finally premiering tonight. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, it's happening! Oh, wow. I guess I'll be watching it?' It's overwhelming," she shared.

The brunette beauty admitted that she turned to "everyone" in her life for directing tips and tricks, especially her husband, Patrick J. Adams, who has directed multiple episodes of his hit USA drama, Suits.

"I didn’t try to like pretend that I knew what I was doing. I asked everyone from [Pretty Little Liars executive producers] Marlene [King] to Joe [Dougherty] to my dad and my mom to my husband, Patrick. I happen to be surrounded by directors, which is kind of wonderful," she said. "I was just like, 'Guys, give me anything you've got.' And they all gave me wonderful and very, very different advice."

When asked what she can tease about tonight's all-new hour, Bellisario spilled that there are two "really fun" elements that fans will enjoy. "You get to see a little bit of Bad Aria, which is really fun because Lucy [Hale's] performance was just amazing," she gushed of her co-star. "We did some really, really fun things that I don’t think anybody has seen Aria do and she just went there with them and I was so proud of her."

WATCH: Troian Bellisario Marries Patrick J. Adams in Santa Barbara Outdoor Wedding

"And then also you get Julian Morris back, who's playing Wren," she continued. "So to get to open this show eight years ago and playing across from him, and to get to close it by directing a scene between the two of us, it was really fun."

Following tonight's PLL, fans can watch Bellisario weigh in with her thoughts on the term millennials on Truth & Iliza. "That's actually been a very important term to me because of the show that I'm a part of, but, hilariously, I didn’t actually know if I was a millennial until about point five seconds go when I actually had to look it up on Wikipedia," she said with a laugh.

"I definitely grew up and thought I was Gen-X and I'm actually not Gen-X. I'm a millennial, which was a shock to me," Bellisario said. "So it's sort of been an interesting thing that kind of came to be once I started working on Pretty Little Liars. Everybody who was watching the show was using social media in such a different way to talk about the show, and I didn’t use social media when I was growing up and definitely didn’t use it to talk about the shows that I loved, so it was a new experience for me."

Catch Bellisario's directorial debut on Pretty Little Liars tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and then stay tuned for Truth & Iliza at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.​