EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Serhant Explains Why He Has a ‘Pirate’ Beard on ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Season 6

Million Dollar Listing New York is back -- and looking a little different.

Along with a new cast member, Steve Gold, longtime star Ryan Serhant is rocking a new look: bearded!

“I’m an old man now,” Ryan jokes with ET. “I’ve had an ongoing, love-hate relationship with facial hair for a very long time, and at the beginning of the season … I just hadn’t shaved for a little while. And I just said, you know what? Screw it. I’ll start the season that way, and I just kept it.”

Ryan says his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, was OK with the beard at first, but not anymore.

“Now, she very much hates it,” he admits. “She told me I look like a pirate [and] she never wanted to marry a pirate. It was never her dream, as a little girl, to have a princess wedding to an American pirate man.”

Bad news for Emilia: Ryan doesn’t plan on shaving any time soon. Turns out, it’s been good for sales.

“People at my office, there’s a guy, Daniel Nassi, who calls me the ‘bearded king,’” Ryan shares. “He never wants me to get rid of the beard, because he thinks it’s brought everybody really good luck. I don’t know if it’s true, but it’s definitely been good for business.”

The beard isn’t the only new venture for Ryan. He’ll also start filming his own MDLNY spinoff this summer, Sell It Like Serhant. The show will follow Ryan as he goes around to various businesses and figures out they can sell their products better.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a very, very long time,” he explains. “I give back by [sharing] the way I’ve created sales machines in my own team. I can create super-sales machines, really, out of everybody.”

Ryan teases we’ll see him help sell everything from golf clubs, to motorcycles and hair weaves.

“It’s a challenge for me,” he notes. “I want a challenge.”

Obviously, Ryan is very focused on his career right now and he says getting married last summer has only upped his appetite for work.

“Now I’m not just going home to my girlfriend, I’m going home to my wife!” he says. “And she has, like, legal control over me and my life. So, it’s good. It makes me want to work harder for her and for us, and for our life and our future together. It’s fun.”

So, for now, expanding the family is on the back burner.

“Much to the sadness of our moms,” Ryan laments. “We have a lot going on … we want kids when we’re ready. We’re just not ready yet.”

Million Dollar Listing New York’s new season premieres Thursday, May 25, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. For more Ryan, check out the video below.