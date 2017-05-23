Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli Hit the Dance Floor With Normani Kordei in 'DWTS' Finale

Dancing With the Stars fans got to see a whole different side to judges Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman during the season 24 finale on Tuesday.

The pair donned full construction worker costumes to join finalist Normani Kordei, who recreated her week six salsa routine set to "When I Grow Up" by The Pussycat Dolls.

As a back-up dancer, Tonioli brought some impressive moves. Goodman, on the other hand, looked more like everyone's grandpa at a wedding reception when the DJ plays a song he doesn't know but he's had enough wine to let loose.

As the dance progressed, Kordei's pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, stripped off his shirt (which happens so frequently it seems as though he's contractually obligated to flash his abs). However, Tonioli made sure to show some skin as well.

#DWTSFinale... I love me some #LenGoodman on #DancingWithTheStars. He's Def my favorite! Best wishes to whoever wins. pic.twitter.com/RaiWzpQItZ — Future Beach Babe (@Delightfulgem) May 24, 2017

The dance ended with Kordei and Goodman sharing a hug and a smile, and host Tom Bergeron got to live out a long-standing dream of his.

"I've wanted to do this for 24 seasons: Bruno, [you get] a four!" Bergeron joked, holding up one of the judges' paddles. To add fake insult to joke injury, host Erin Andrews only gave him a three!

