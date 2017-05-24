New 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Trailer Is Officially Here -- and So Is 'The Great War!'

Winter Summer is coming -- and so is Game of Thrones!

The first trailer for season seven of the HBO drama is officially here, and it's everything we've been waiting for.

"Enemies to the East, enemies to the West, enemies to the South, enemies to the North. Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it," Cersei (Lena Headey) says to Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the trailer, as a shot of Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) flashes onscreen. "We are the last Lannisters, the last ones who count."

Enemy number one is Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), who declares, "I was born to rule the seven kingdoms, and I will," as the Unsullied and Dothraki ride across Westeros to meet Lannister loyalists.

In the North is Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) -- with their sister, Arya (Maisie Williams), shown riding a horse through the snow.

"Your father and brothers are gone, yet here you stand, the last best hope against the coming storm," Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) tells Sansa as a crowd cheers for Jon, the "King of the North."

"If we don't put aside our enmities and stand together, we will die," Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) says in the last line of the trailer, "and then it doesn't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne."

The Great War is definitely here. See all the swords, steamy sex scenes and DRAGONS in the video below.

The great war begins 7.16.

Rally the realm. Share the official #GameofThrones Season 7 trailer. #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/R3K5dm8ecc — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 24, 2017

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres July 16 on HBO.

ET caught up with Williams earlier this year, who opened up about the series' upcoming conclusion, and doing Arya "justice."

