Ellen DeGeneres Announces Netflix Stand-up Comedy Special: 'I'm Excited for You to See It!'

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to her roots!

The 59-year-old comedian will team with Netflix for her very first stand-up comedy special in 15 years, DeGeneres revealed on Wednesday.

Netflix seemingly made the first move, tweeting at DeGeneres. "Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix?"

After quickly thinking it over, DeGeneres replied: "I'm in."

The Twitter reveal comes one day ahead of an official announcement on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Earlier this week, I got a tweet from the people at Netflix and I have good news and bad news," DeGeneres tells the crowd. "The bad news is they wouldn’t tell me what happened to Barb on Stranger Things, but the good news is they asked if I was interested in doing a stand-up special. I said I’m going to have to think about it and then 30 seconds later I said yes. Exciting!"

Although she's still writing the project, an excited DeGeneres promised to keep fans updated on "when and where" the special will be filmed.

"I'm excited for you to see it," she gushes before adding," And now each one of you get to Netflix and chill with me."

The Netflix deal finds DeGeneres expanding her reign into the world of streaming, but she's still very much a fixture on network TV. Aside from chatting with celebs on her talk show, the Emmy winner premiered a new dating show, First Dates, on NBC in April. She also revealed an upcoming primetime series with the network called Ellen's Games of Games.

And when it comes to stand-up comedy, Netflix seems to have found a sweet spot for its viewers. The company previously announced a deal with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, whose hourlong specials premiered in March and became the streaming giant’s most viewed comedy specials ever.

