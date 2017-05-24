TV

'Dirty Dancing' Fans Had Some Harsh Words for New Remake -- Check Out the Best Twitter Reactions

by Zach Seemayer 8:56 PM PDT, May 24, 2017
ABC's Dirty Dancing remake aired Wednesday, and fans had a lot to say about the dubious redux -- and not a lot of it was super positive. However, that didn't stop the wave of feedback from being super funny.

The musical, which is a remake of the beloved 1987 romantic drama, starred Colt Prattes as Johnny Castle -- a role originated by Patrick Swayze -- and Abigail Breslin as Frances "Baby" Houseman -- first portrayed by Jennifer Grey.

Many fans of the original were apprehensive before the remake even hit the airwaves, and their response during and after the debut was swift and furious.

"WHAT IS THIS ABOMINATION @ABCNetwork I DEMAND A THOUSAND APOLOGIES FOR THIS! #DirtyDancing WE DID NOTHING TO DESERVE THIS!!" one Twitter user exclaimed.

Another Twitter user evoked the "shame nun" from Game of Thrones to make her displeasure known, writing, "To anyone involved with the #DirtyDancing remake #shame!"

Some people took umbrage with Breslin stepping into Grey's shoes.

"I'm (somehow) watching the #dirtydancing remake, but this is all I'm seeing," twitter user @Whitisfabulous wrote, alongside a gif of a preteen Breslin dancing on stage in Little Miss Sunshine.

While other users just longed for Swayze, who passed away in 2009.

"This guy is supposed to be Johnny?" @TheNolaChick wrote of Prattes. "That's cute."

"I have never missed #PatrickSwayze so much as I do watching this horrible remake," another fan chimed in.

Check out some of the very best audience reactions below.

