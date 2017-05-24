'Dirty Dancing' Fans Had Some Harsh Words for New Remake -- Check Out the Best Twitter Reactions

ABC's Dirty Dancing remake aired Wednesday, and fans had a lot to say about the dubious redux -- and not a lot of it was super positive. However, that didn't stop the wave of feedback from being super funny.

The musical, which is a remake of the beloved 1987 romantic drama, starred Colt Prattes as Johnny Castle -- a role originated by Patrick Swayze -- and Abigail Breslin as Frances "Baby" Houseman -- first portrayed by Jennifer Grey.

Many fans of the original were apprehensive before the remake even hit the airwaves, and their response during and after the debut was swift and furious.

"WHAT IS THIS ABOMINATION @ABCNetwork I DEMAND A THOUSAND APOLOGIES FOR THIS! #DirtyDancing WE DID NOTHING TO DESERVE THIS!!" one Twitter user exclaimed.

WHAT IS THIS ABOMINATION @ABCNetwork I DEMAND A THOUSAND APOLOGIES FOR THIS! #DirtyDancing WE DID NOTHING TO DESERVE THIS!! pic.twitter.com/cxcctDI9FD — Josephine O. March (@MarchCommaJo) May 25, 2017

Another Twitter user evoked the "shame nun" from Game of Thrones to make her displeasure known, writing, "To anyone involved with the #DirtyDancing remake #shame!"

Some people took umbrage with Breslin stepping into Grey's shoes.

"I'm (somehow) watching the #dirtydancing remake, but this is all I'm seeing," twitter user @Whitisfabulous wrote, alongside a gif of a preteen Breslin dancing on stage in Little Miss Sunshine.

I'm (somehow) watching the #dirtydancing remake, but this is all I'm seeing. pic.twitter.com/m6ObPUKDno — Whitney Wang (@WhitIsFabulous) May 25, 2017

While other users just longed for Swayze, who passed away in 2009.

"This guy is supposed to be Johnny?" @TheNolaChick wrote of Prattes. "That's cute."

"I have never missed #PatrickSwayze so much as I do watching this horrible remake," another fan chimed in.

I have never missed #PatrickSwayze so much as I do watching this horrible remake. #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/8R52uTLnrK — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) May 25, 2017

Check out some of the very best audience reactions below.

Me on twitter during this entire movie #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/pwZfQ9XsOd — Samantha Mack (@Samgrias) May 25, 2017

ABC executives looking through all the tweets #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/nnxiYriUy3 — amal mohamud (@lamacode88) May 25, 2017

This remake of #dirtydancing just started and already has me like: pic.twitter.com/g9OZGRCR8s — Hannah Conley (@Hannah_conley25) May 25, 2017

Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by watching this #DirtyDancing remake? pic.twitter.com/uOPQY5BtM5 — Jen (@Paper_Heart_Jen) May 25, 2017

To anyone claiming they like the #DirtyDancing remake... pic.twitter.com/kTeDXUVXNm — Jessica Floyd Regitz (@JessFPardue) May 25, 2017

Basically Baby in the final dance scene #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/pHkrurRDg8 — Carina (@riskycookie) May 25, 2017

Wish I could actually do this after watching #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/pk6yIZymvX — LeeAnn Suman (@leeann_suman) May 25, 2017

I'm so sorry ABC but that was a HORRIBLE remake to a beautiful classic movie. Like...I have no words. It was truly terrible #DirtyDancing. pic.twitter.com/cd8ZZbRGqc — 3m👻 (@E_M_ILY) May 25, 2017

So we're supposed to believe that Baby moved on with her life but Johnny's still pining for her???? #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/jy3Gp76j76 — Skeeter (@SkeeterKudzu) May 25, 2017

Excuse me while I put on the CORRECT #DirtyDancing to cleanse my soul of the trash I just watched pic.twitter.com/K6VBBAE5gb — Jillian Alexis (@xJilli22x) May 25, 2017

I have a lot of questions for the @ABCNetwork regarding this #DirtyDancing remake... pic.twitter.com/ryVrd2Bj43 — Momma Bear (@NewMommaBear) May 25, 2017

Actual footage of my face after watching #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/mx95wtN6bD — Raul A. Ortiz Jr (@RaulAOrtizJr) May 25, 2017

