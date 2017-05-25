EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton Confesses She's Scared to Be Happy With Birdman on 'Braxton Family Values'

Toni Braxton has the jitters.

On Thursday's episode of Braxton Family Values, the 49-year-old singer admits to her sister, Towanda, that she's "anxious" over her relationship with her beau, Birdman.

"I love cooking. I can't even think about cooking today. I feel like I'm speeding," Toni says to Towanda in ET's exclusive sneak peek.

"B called me the other day, yesterday actually, and he was just like, 'T, I want you to hang out with me, whatever it is, let's just do something,'" she reveals, admitting she's going back and forth on whether she should take the plunge. "I have anxiety and bubbles in my tummy and stuff. I don't know what's going ton with me."

Then, the source of her nerves comes out.

"You ever been scared to be happy?" Toni asks her sister, acknowledging that she doesn't know why she's afraid to go further in her romance with Birdman.

"I haven't been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I'm on stage and I'm performing, that's the only time that I get those butterflies and I feel totally happy with my life," she shares. "A romantic relationship? I haven't had time for that -- I should say, I chose not to make time for it but it's right here in front of my face: happiness."

Toni reflects on the past decade of her life, saying, "It's the weirdest thing. Ten years ago, I never would've imagined me and B would be here," she says.

So what does this mean for her relationship with Birdman? Watch the exclusive clip to find out.

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.