T.J. Miller Not Returning to 'Silicon Valley' for Season 5

Pied Piper is losing a main member of its team.

ET has confirmed that T.J. Miller will not be reprising his character, Erlich Bachman, on HBO's Silicon Valley, despite the show being renewed for a fifth season. "The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season five," HBO said in a statement. "In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations."

WATCH: T.J. Miller Addresses Battery Arrest During Critics' Choice Awards Monologue

While he won't be starring on Silicon Valley, which will return in 2018, Miller has a few movies on the horizon. Last week, the 35-year-old actor attended the Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming movie, Wonderstruck, and has also been confirmed to have a part in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One.

On Tuesday, Miller again hit the red carpet in Los Angeles, California, for a press event for Comedy Central's TV movie, The Gorburger Show, in which he stars as Gorburger.

MORE: Netflix's The Get Down Canceled After One Season

As for Silicon Valley, the HBO series is currently in its fourth season, and in an interview with ET, Miller's co-star, Thomas Middleditch, explained how the show is mixing things up. Check it out: