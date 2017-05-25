'Stranger Things' Kids Channel LL Cool J and Weezer on 'Lip Sync Battle' -- Watch!

The kids of Stranger Things are going head-to-head on Lip Sync Battle!

Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp transform into LL Cool J, Maroon 5, Weezer, and Train for another epic installment of the Spike TV series.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Intense Season 2 Trailer Premieres During Super Bowl -- Watch!

In a sneak peek of the show airing on Thursday, Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, taps into his inner rocker and nails a performance of Weezer's 1994 single, "Buddy Holly."

McLaughlin (a.k.a. Lucas Sinclair) tackles classic hip-hop with an impressive rendition of LL Cool J's 1987 single "I'm Bad," while the rap icon (and Lip Sync Battle host) cheers him on from the background.

READ: 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Reveals a Truly Adorable 'Season 2 Spoiler'

The stage battle also features Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) taking on Train's "50 Ways to Say Goodbye,"and Schnapp (Will Byers) covering Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger."

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. PT/ET on Spike TV.

WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Creators Dish on Season 2's New Cast Members Sean Astin & Paul Reiser