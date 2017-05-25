Sophia Bush Leaving 'Chicago P.D.' After Four Seasons

Looks like Detective Erin Lindsay took that job with the FBI after all.

Sophia Bush is leaving Chicago P.D. after four seasons, ET can confirm. The 34-year-old actress' departure follows co-creator/showrunner Matt Olmstead's exit in March.

Chicago P.D. hinted at Bush's departure in season four's cliffhanger finale, which saw her character, Lindsay, considering a job with the FBI in New York.

According to Deadline, there's possibility for the actress to return for a guest-starring arc to wrap up her character's story.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med have all been renewed by NBC, while Chicago Justice was canceled on Monday.

Bush, who has two films, Marshall and Acts of Violence, coming out this year, recently opened up about her personal life in an op-ed for Cosmopolitan, declaring that she's no longer searching for "the one."

