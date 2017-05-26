EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Darby Has Blowout, Possibly Marriage-Ending Fight With Husband Michael on 'RHOP' -- Watch!

Could this be end of Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby’s marriage?

ET has your exclusive first look at Sunday night’s episode, which finds Ashley in a screaming match with her husband, Michael, over their business -- and their relationship.

Backstory here: Ashley attempts to debut a new, American-friendly menu for the couple’s Australian-themed restaurant, Oz, but Michael isn’t having it. In fact, he wants to shut the seemingly struggling business down.

“You know that you have leverage over me, so you exercise it at every opportunity,” Ashley tells Michael. “So, I’m not going to stand for it. I’m not going to let you do that to me. This is not the time.”

Michael tries to reason with Ashley, but she’s not having it and cuts him off with, “I’m not going to apologize to you!”

“You had no idea the thought and process that’s gone into this event,” she says “You have no idea!”

“I’m so sick of you,” she adds. “You’re not my partner. You’re my f**king parent. I’m over you.”

Ashley then walks away, leaving Michael talking to no one on the street.

“I’ve never experienced so much anger in my life,” she admits in a confessional. “For him to say to me that he’s going to close his restaurant down, it’s a pretty harsh reminder that my husband does, essentially, hold all of the reins. He holds all the power in this relationship.”

The 28-year-old then heads into the restaurant’s kitchen to cry.

“Get it together,” she tells herself. “You’re good. You’re good. Don’t let these people see you cry.”

You’ll have to tune into The Real Housewives of Potomac on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what happens next. In the meantime, check out what Ashley’s co-stars had to say about the current season in the video below.