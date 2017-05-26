Playing EXCLUSIVE: NBA's Cutest Couple Steph and Ayesha Curry Kick Off the Summer on 'Ayesha's Home Kitchen'

NBA's cutest couple Stephen and Ayesha Curry are kicking off the unofficial start to summer in the grandest way possible!

On Sunday's episode of Ayesha's Home Kitchen, the Currys team up in the kitchen to cook the perfect Southern-inspired meal -- and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek.

But before they can roll up their sleeves, they're interrupted by Stephen's four fun-loving aunts, who immediately take to Ayesha as the fivesome jump up and down in excitement, causing the 29-year-old basketball star to feign jealousy.

"Are you jealous?" one of Stephen's aunts asks, taking notice that the NBA pro looked a tad bit left out.

"A little bit," he adorably replies. But there's an easy fix: cocktails!

As the aunts run off to look after Stephen and Ayesha's young daughters, 4-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Ryan, husband and wife get busy in the kitchen stirring up some yummy cider berry moon drinks.

When it's time to put on the mint garnish, the couple have a cute exchange after Ayesha suggests they slap the mint in their hands to release the oils. So culinary!

"You don't have to give yourself a round of applause. I know the drink is good," he jokes, before taking it to the next level. Watch the exclusive first look to see what he does!

Ayesha's Home Kitchen airs Sundays at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

