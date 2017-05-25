First Look: Gillian Anderson Embodies Ziggy Stardust-Era David Bowie on 'American Gods'

Gillian Anderson is channeling the late David Bowie in American Gods.

The X-Files actress stars as the New Media God on the acclaimed Starz original series -- a powerful entity who takes the form of pop culture icons. In this case, she's embodying the famous style of the late rock legend.

Rocking a short, bright red 'do, teal eye-shadow that matches her tailored suit, and black-and-white leather high-heeled boots, Anderson perfectly captures Bowie's Ziggy Stardust-era persona.

In an clip released by Stars on Thursday, Anderson's New Media God confronts the temperamental Technical Boy (Bruce Langley), and gives him some advice on how to improve his image with the New Gods.

According to the network, Anderson's character will be taking the form of a number of 20th century stars, meaning fans will likely see the actress step into the shoes of Hollywood legends like Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe.

Anderson already made her debut on the series earlier this month, embodying Lucille Ball in her iconic I Love Lucy ensemble.

Anderson will make her debut as Bowie on Sunday's episode of American Gods, airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

