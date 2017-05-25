'Love Actually' Stars Reunite on Red Nose Day for Heartwarming Sequel 14 Years After the Original

Fans of Love Actually finally got to see their favorite characters 14 years after the release of the beloved rom com -- and it turns out not a lot has really changed.

The star-studded cast reunited for Red Nose Day Actually, a short sequel to the celebrated comedy that looked at how some of the film's cutest couples have been living out their lives.

As it turns out, Juliet (Keira Knightley) is still married to Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and she's still getting unsettling, quasi-romantic cue card visits from Mark (Andrew Lincoln), who has since tied the knot with supermodel Kate Moss (who plays herself).

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) is still inexplicably in office and he's still dancing by himself (only this time he's dancing to Drake's "Hotline Bling" and throwing out his back because he's old now). He's still with Natalie (Martine McCutcheon), and he's still delivering inspiring speeches about the state of world politics.

Jamie (Colin Firth) is now married to Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) and together they have three children. Jamie is still struggling to learn Portuguese (over a decade after he started learning), and doesn't quite understand what Aurelia is telling him when she reveals, in her native tongue, that she's pregnant yet again.

Even the seemingly mystical Rufus (Rowan Atkinson) appeared in the cute special, and he's still working at a department store and he hasn't learned how to package products any quicker over the years.

Sarah (Laura Linney) didn't end up staying together with Karl (Rodrigo Santoro) but is apparently married to Patrick Dempsey, so, that's unexpected.

The biggest change of all was with Daniel (Liam Neeson) who meets up with his now-26-year-old son, Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) who is planning on getting married to his childhood sweetheart Joanna (Olivia Olson), and they come to Daniel so she can ask the proud father for permission to marry his son.

